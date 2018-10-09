Trump accepts Nikki Haley’s resignation as UN ambassador

President Trump accepted Nikki Haley’s resignation as U.S. ambassador to the U.N., Fox News confirmed Tuesday -- marking a sudden and unexpected end to the tenure of one of the administration's most prominent figures.

Trump is expected to speak at the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m to address the resignation. It was not clear why Haley resigned, or why Trump accepted.

Axios, which first reported the news, reported that Haley discussed her resignation last week when she visited Trump at the White House. The outlet reported that the news shocked a number of senior foreign policy officials in the administration.

The U.S. Mission did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News.

Haley had been a critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary campaign, but had emerged as a key figure in his administration as she pushed the administration’s policy goals on Iran, North Korea and other items of international cooperation. The former governor of South Carolina was confirmed as U.N. Ambassador four days after Trump was inaugurated in January 2017.

Haley was a fierce critic of U.N. mismanagement and bias against Israel and the U.S. She secured cuts to the U.S. contribution to the U.N. fund, and pulled the U.S. out of the U.N. Human Rights Council -- calling it a "cesspool of political bias."

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.