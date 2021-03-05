Trey Gowdy on Cuomo scandals: Americans need to have a standard for both political parties

New York voters should decide the fate of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s political future, not solely the criminal justice system, Fox News contributor Trey Gowdy said on Friday.

"I think the American people are going to have to decide what is our standard for propriety and impropriety, and that is to be the same standard for Republicans and Democrats," Gowdy told "America’s Newsroom."

Gowdy proceeded to recall Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's blackface scandal and Virginia's lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax’s sexual assault allegations.

"I mean, keep in mind, the Virginia governor decided to ride out his controversy. The Virginia lieutenant governor decided to ride out this controversy," Gowdy said.

NEW YORKERS SAY CUOMO SHOULDN'T RESIGN, BUT HIS APPROVAL RATING PLUMMETS

Gowdy's comments came amid Cuomo facing major scandals.

According to the top advisers to Cuomo influenced state health officials to remove data from a public report that showed coronavirus-related nursing-home deaths in the state had exceeded numbers previously acknowledged by the administration, a bombshell report says.

Details about the July report were disclosed Thursday night in a story first published by The Wall Street Journal. The final report focused only on nursing-home residents who died inside those facilities and did not include nursing-home residents who were transferred to hospitals after becoming sick, the Journal reported.

That means the state’s reported tally of 6,432 nursing-home resident deaths was significantly lower than the actual nursing-home death toll, sources with knowledge of the state report’s preparation told the newspaper.

State officials now place the nursing-home and long-term-care facility death toll in New York at more than 15,000 residents, the Journal reported. The number represents deaths since March 2020 of residents confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus or presumed to have contracted it, the report said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gowdy said that a lethal nursing home policy and three allegations of harassment or sexual impropriety in the workplace should warrant action from New Yorkers.

"If that's not enough for the voters of New York to rise up and say, you know what, we can do better than that. It should not be up to the criminal justice system. Some of this is just creepy behavior, but it may not rise to the level of a crime. But that's not the standard for staying in office. Just narrowly avoiding indictment is not the standard for staying in public office," Gowdy said.

Fox News’ Michael Ruiz contributed to this story.