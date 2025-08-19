Expand / Collapse search
House of Representatives Democrats

Transgender Democrat accuses Trump of 'all-out assault' against 'American democracy'

Rep. Sarah McBride claimed Trump 'is taking notes from his favorite dictator'

Alex Nitzberg
Rep. Sarah McBride suggests Democratic Party overplayed their hand on transgender issues Video

Rep. Sarah McBride suggested on Tuesday that the Democratic Party overplayed their hand on transgender issues over the 2024 election cycle, arguing they were too far ahead public opinion.

Democratic Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, who identifies as a transgender woman, accused President Donald Trump of waging an attack against "American democracy."

"This president is taking notes from his favorite dictator. Let’s be clear: a president with popular policies wouldn’t need to illegally gerrymander districts, ban voting machines, or abolish vote-by-mail," a Monday night post on the lawmaker's @Rep_McBride X account declared. "This is an all-out assault not just on free and fair elections—but on American democracy itself." 

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment early on Tuesday morning.

TRANS DEM REP. MCBRIDE SUGGESTS PARTY WENT TOO FAR WITH TRANSGENDER AGENDA BEFORE PUBLIC WAS READY

Rep. Sarah McBride

Rep. Sarah McBride, D-Del., arrives for a vote at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Monday, June 23, 2025. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Trump, who has been aiming to help bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and multiple other European figures in Washington D.C. on Monday after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

During an interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Friday after meeting with Putin, Trump said of the foreign leader, "Vladimir Putin, smart guy, said you can't have an honest … election with mail-in voting."

TRUMP ANNOUNCES HE'LL HELM MOVEMENT TO ELIMINATE MAIL-IN VOTING AND VOTING MACHINES: ‘FIGHT LIKE HELL’

President Trump reveals whether another meeting is in the cards after Alaska summit with Putin Video

Trump declared in a Truth Social post on Monday that he will "lead a movement to" eliminate voting machines and mail-in balloting from U.S. elections.

"WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT … by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections," he declared in part of the lengthy post.

TRUMP MOVES TO BROKER PUTIN-ZELENSKYY MEETING FOLLOWING DC PEACE TALKS

Trump tells Zelenskyy, European leaders peace agreement can be done 'in the near future' Video

"ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS. I, AND THE REPUBLICAN PARTY, WILL FIGHT LIKE HELL TO BRING HONESTY AND INTEGRITY BACK TO OUR ELECTIONS. THE MAIL-IN BALLOT HOAX, USING VOTING MACHINES THAT ARE A COMPLETE AND TOTAL DISASTER, MUST END, NOW!!!" the president exclaimed in another portion of the post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

