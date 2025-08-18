Trump moves to broker Putin-Zelenskyy meeting following DC peace talks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin Monday, after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders at the White House, to begin coordinating next steps in the peace process aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

The president posted on his Truth Social platform Monday evening saying that he had called Putin at the conclusion of a day of meetings to begin "the arrangements for a meeting" between the Russian president and his Ukrainian counterpart. Trump's call to Putin mirrored his decision to call Zelenskyy following Friday's Alaska summit with Putin.

"At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy," Trump confirmed, following media reports hinting at the call.

The president added that after the meeting between the two warring presidents, there would be a trilateral meeting with the United States as well.

"After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself," the president continued. "Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years."

Yury Ushakov, a top aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Trump and Putin were on the phone for about 40 minutes and held a "candid and very constructive" dialogue, according to CNN.

Putin "expressed support for direct negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine," Ushakov reportedly added.

Officials familiar with Monday's talks also reportedly said Trump's call to Putin came in-between talks with the European leaders present at the White House. Meanwhile, one of those leaders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, reportedly said Putin agreed in the call with Trump to meet Zelenskyy in two weeks.

Earlier in the day, Trump was caught in a hot-mic moment telling French President Emmanuel Macron that Putin wants to find a resolution to bring the war in Ukraine to an end for him.

"I think [Putin] wants to make a deal," Trump whispered to Macron in the East Room as they were preparing for Monday's talks. "I think he wants to make a deal for me, you understand that? As crazy as it sounds."

Following Monday's talks, Zelenskyy thanked Trump and all the other leaders present in D.C. for their work in trying to bring peace to his country, noting that the talks were "long and detailed."

"Today, important negotiations took place in Washington. We discussed many issues with President Trump. It was a long and detailed conversation, including discussions about the situation on the battlefield and our steps to bring peace closer," Zelenskyy said in a post on X Monday night.

"We appreciate the important signal from the United States regarding its readiness to support and be part of these guarantees. A lot of attention today was given to the return of our children, to the release of prisoners of war and civilians held by Russia. We agreed to work on this," Zelenskyy continued. "The U.S. President also supported a meeting at the level of leaders. Such a meeting is necessary to resolve sensitive issues."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on this but did not receive a response.