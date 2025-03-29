Expand / Collapse search
Health

Top vaccine official allegedly pushed out of FDA: report

Dr. Peter Marks was reportedly given the choice between resigning or being fired

Rachel Wolf
Published
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) top vaccine official, who was part of the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed, has reportedly been forced out of his position, according to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report. 

A Health and Human Services (HHS) allegedly gave Dr. Peter Marks a choice between resigning or being fired, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.  

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research within the Food and Drug Administration answers a question during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the on-going federal response to COVID-19, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 11, 2021.  (Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS)

SENIOR MAHA ADVISOR SAYS FDA IS ‘ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL,’ HAS NO CLUE WHAT'S IN AMERICA’S FOOD

"It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies," Marks allegedly wrote in his resignation letter. WSJ reports his resignation will go into effect on April 5.

WSJ reported that people familiar with the matter said Marks’ stance on vaccines conflicted with that of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy, an outspoken vaccine skeptic, was asked about the issue of immunizations during his confirmation hearing. However, he stressed that he was not "anti-vaccine" and defined himself as "pro-safety." He also revealed during his hearing that "all of my kids are vaccinated, and I believe vaccines have a critical role in healthcare."

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate.  (Getty Images)

ANYONE OVER 50 SHOULD BE GETTING THESE 5 VACCINES, DOCTORS SAY

Recently, Kennedy’s stance on vaccines was put to the test as measles spread in Texas. He told Fox News' senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel earlier this month that he was recommending measles vaccines to promote "community immunity."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDA and HHS, but did not immediately receive responses, as the requests were sent outside business hours.

Teen getting vaccine

Female nurse or doctor in a medical face mask giving a young girl an injection. (iStock)

In August 2020, Marks reportedly confirmed to Reuters that he threatened to resign if the COVID-19 vaccine was released before it was proven to be safe and effective.

"You have to decide where your red line is, and that's my red line," Marks told Reuters in 2020. "I would feel obligated [to resign] because in doing so, I would indicate to the American public that there's something wrong."

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

