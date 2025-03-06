Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Top Trump agency flips script on Biden admin awarding illegals with taxpayer benefits: 'Record invasion'

SBA offices will be moved out of Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
Small Business Administration staff return to office following Trumps mandate Video

Small Business Administration staff return to office following Trumps mandate

SBA administrator Kelly Loeffler discusses the importance of her agencys return to office and Elon Musks decision to allow federal employees a second chance to justify their jobs.

FIRST ON FOX: The Small Business Administration announced a series of reforms on Thursday aimed at ensuring illegal immigrants don’t receive taxpayer benefits and removing offices from sanctuary cities.

The SBA, led by administrator Kelly Loeffler, said in a press release that it will "put American citizens first by ending taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens."

The agency says that in the coming days it will implement a new policy that requires SBA loan applicants to include citizenship verification provision that will ensure only legal citizens are accessing its programs. The press release explains that lenders will also need to confirm that businesses are not owned in "whole or in part by an illegal alien" in order to be consistent with President Trump’s executive order that prohibits "taxpayer subsidization of open borders."

Six regional offices located in sanctuary cities will also be relocated, according to the press release.

GOP FIGHTS BACK AGAINST ‘TRUMP-PROOF’ SANCTUARY JURISDICTIONS

Loeffler ICE

Kelly Loeffler is moving SBA offices out of sanctuary cities (AP/Getty)

Those offices include locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. The agency says that the new locations will be less costly, more accessible, and in areas that "better serve the small business community and that comply with federal immigration law."

"Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden’s migrant crime spree," Loeffler said.

BOSTON MAYOR FACES HEAT OVER SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES AS PATRIOTS OWNER'S SON GOES ON OFFENSIVE

Former Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler

Then-Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler speaks during a campaign event at Valdosta Regional Airport in Valdosta, Georgia, December 5, 2020. (REUTERS/Dustin Chambers)

"Under President Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again – starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens."

Loeffler continued, "Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior. We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

President Donald Trump (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

The announcement comes shortly after four Democrat mayors were grilled by Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill over their sanctuary city policies. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics