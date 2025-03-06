Top Trump agency flips script on Biden admin awarding illegals with taxpayer benefits: 'Record invasion'

FIRST ON FOX: The Small Business Administration announced a series of reforms on Thursday aimed at ensuring illegal immigrants don’t receive taxpayer benefits and removing offices from sanctuary cities.

The SBA, led by administrator Kelly Loeffler, said in a press release that it will "put American citizens first by ending taxpayer benefits for illegal aliens."

The agency says that in the coming days it will implement a new policy that requires SBA loan applicants to include citizenship verification provision that will ensure only legal citizens are accessing its programs. The press release explains that lenders will also need to confirm that businesses are not owned in "whole or in part by an illegal alien" in order to be consistent with President Trump’s executive order that prohibits "taxpayer subsidization of open borders."

Six regional offices located in sanctuary cities will also be relocated, according to the press release.

Those offices include locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, New York City, and Seattle. The agency says that the new locations will be less costly, more accessible, and in areas that "better serve the small business community and that comply with federal immigration law."

"Over the last four years, the record invasion of illegal aliens has jeopardized both the lives of American citizens and the livelihoods of American small business owners, who have each become victims of Joe Biden’s migrant crime spree," Loeffler said.

"Under President Trump, the SBA is committed to putting American citizens first again – starting by ensuring that zero taxpayer dollars go to fund illegal aliens."

Loeffler continued, "Today, I am pleased to announce that this agency will cut off access to loans for illegal aliens and relocate our regional offices out of sanctuary cities that reward criminal behavior. We will return our focus to empowering legal, eligible business owners across the United States – in partnership with the municipalities who share this Administration’s commitment to secure borders and safe communities."

The announcement comes shortly after four Democrat mayors were grilled by Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill over their sanctuary city policies.