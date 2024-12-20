Top Senate Dems pour cold water on latest GOP spending bill plans: 'Ready to stay' through Christmas

Top Senate Democrats, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray, D-Wash., made clear they only intend to move forward on the original stopgap spending bill plan that Republicans scrapped after pressure from billionaire Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump.

Murray said she is prepared for a partial government shutdown and to stay in Washington, D.C., for the Christmas holiday if Republicans do not return to the original short-term spending bill that was released earlier this week and subsequently killed after Musk and others publicly opposed its provisions.

"I'm ready to stay here through Christmas because we're not going to let Elon Musk run the government," she said in a Friday morning statement, hours before the government could be sent into a partial shutdown if a bill is not passed.

As of Thursday, the U.S. national debt was at $36,167,604,149,955.61 and continues to climb rapidly.

"Put simply, we should not let an unelected billionaire rip away research for pediatric cancer so he can get a tax cut or tear down policies that help America out-compete China because it could hurt his bottom line. We had a bipartisan deal-we should stick to it," Murray said.

In floor remarks on Friday morning, Schumer said, "if Republicans do not work with Democrats in a bipartisan way very soon, the government will shut down at midnight."

"It's time to go back to the original agreement we had just a few days ago. It's time the House votes on our bipartisan CR. It's the quickest, simplest and easiest way we can make sure the government stays open while delivering critical emergency aid to the American people."

He also said that if House Speaker Mike Johnson were to put the original bill on the House floor for a vote, "it would pass, and we could put the threat of a shutdown behind us."

Murray added, "The deal that was already agreed to would responsibly fund the government, offer badly needed disaster relief to communities across America, and deliver some good bipartisan policy reforms. The American people do not want chaos or a costly government shutdown all because an unelected billionaire wants to call the shots — I am ready to work with Republicans and Democrats to pass the bipartisan deal both sides negotiated as soon as possible."

After Musk and conservatives railed against the 1,547-page bill , Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance ultimately condemned it as well, killing whatever chance it had left.

Murray's Friday statement came shortly after it was revealed that House Republicans were planning a new continuing resolution vote in the morning on a different proposal. It is unclear whether negotiations are taking place across party lines or bicamerally, however.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., told reporters Friday morning that House Republicans were "very close to a deal" and that a vote could happen in the morning.

However, if that deal is not the original stopgap spending bill, it sounds like Murray and Democrats in the Senate would be prepared to oppose it.

Murray also is not the only one who saying they are prepared to let the government's funding expire before the holiday. Several Republicans have expressed their willingness to let it shut down if Republicans are not able to get a better deal.

Trump himself wrote on Truth Social Friday morning, "If there is going to be a shutdown of government, let it begin now, under the Biden Administration, not after January 20th, under ‘TRUMP.’ This is a Biden problem to solve, but if Republicans can help solve it, they will!"

Congress must pass a measure, and it must be signed by President Biden by midnight on Saturday morning in order to avoid a partial shutdown.