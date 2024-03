Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

FIRST ON FOX: Former U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret and combat veteran Derrick Anderson has landed an endorsement from another member of House leadership in his bid to flip one of the nation's most competitive House seats from blue to red.

Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who currently serves as the House majority whip, announced Friday that he will support Anderson's bid to represent Virginia's 7th Congressional District . The district — currently held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va. — is one of the GOP's top 2024 targets to try and strengthen the party's narrow majority in the House.

"Derrick Anderson is the conservative leader who will deliver for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District," Emmer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Derrick has earned support from military veterans, local sheriffs, and some of the strongest voices in the conservative movement because he will fight back against Joe Biden’s failed agenda."

Emmer added, "I look forward to helping Derrick win and growing our House Majority."

Expressing his gratitude for the endorsement, Anderson, who launched his campaign last September, told Fox, "Whip Emmer’s conservative leadership has played a key role in electing Republicans to Congress and I appreciate his support and hard work."

"I look forward to working with him in Congress to help folks in Virginia’s 7th District improve their lives," he added. "I served as a Special Forces Green Beret to help keep America safe and prosperous, and I’m running to do the same in Congress."

Emmer's endorsement of Anderson comes after a handful of other GOP lawmakers who serve in leadership roles backed his candidacy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., previously announced their support for Anderson in the race. Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Pa., who serves as chair of the House Committee on Agriculture, is also supporting Anderson's bid.

In addition to picking up support from those serving in House GOP leadership positions, Anderson has also received endorsements from several other veterans currently serving in Congress, including, among others, Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., a former Navy SEAL; Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., an Army veteran; Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., a former Green Beret; Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., a former Army Ranger; Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa, a former Air Force officer; Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, a former Navy captain; and Rep. Jen Kiggans, R-Va., a former helicopter pilot for the U.S. Navy.

Anderson, who served in the Army from 2006 to 2014 and deployed on six tours of duty throughout the Middle East as part of the Global War on Terror, launched his congressional campaign in September. He first ran for the seat in 2022 but narrowly lost the Republican primary to former congressional candidate Yesli Vega.

Spanberger, a former CIA operative, went on to defeat Vega in the general election by just under 5%, securing her third term. In November, Spanberger announced she would not be seeking re-election to her post in the House and would instead make a run for governor of the state.

Anderson is one of nine candidates vying for the Republican nomination for the district.

Republicans currently hold a slim three-seat majority in the House of Representatives and are hoping to build on that next year, partly by capitalizing on the unpopularity of President Biden. The party gained control of the chamber following the 2022 midterm elections but performed below expectations.

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie contributed to this report.