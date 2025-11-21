Top GOP chair issues stark warning to Clintons if they defy depositions in Epstein investigation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., is warning former president Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to comply with subpoenas requiring them to appear for in-person deposition for the committee’s probe looking at the late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case.

Comer first ordered in August for the Clintons to appear before the committee for an in-person deposition. However, the Clintons’ attorney, David Kendall, said on Nov. 3 that his clients could instead provide written answers because it is "the most efficient and equitable way to proceed."

But Comer said such an arrangement was unacceptable.

"Given their history with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, any attempt by the Clintons to avoid sitting for a deposition would be in defiance of lawful subpoenas and grounds to initiate contempt of Congress proceedings," Comer said in a statement on Friday, that accompanied a letter to Kendall. "The Committee looks forward to confirming their appearance and remains committed to delivering transparency and accountability for the survivors of Epstein’s heinous crimes and for the American people."

In Kendall’s previous letter, he told Comer that the Clintons had little to provide the committee, and therefore, an in-person testimony was superfluous.

"The public’s demand for transparency from its government about their criminality is both understandable and warranted," Kendall said in a letter on Nov. 3. "Former President Clinton and former Secretary Clinton welcome legitimate oversight in this matter that is grounded in fact. In that regard, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary Hillary Clinton have little to contribute to that legitimate goal, all of which can be readily submitted on paper."

However, Comer pushed back on that assertion and said Friday that future delays would amount to defying a lawful subpoena. As a result, Comer said that Bill Clinton’s deposition is scheduled for Dec. 17, and Hillary Clinton’s is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Although Bill Clinton admitted he traveled on a jet with Epstein, he has said he has never visited Epstein’s island and wrote in his 2024 memoir "Citizen" that he wished he'd never even met Epstein in the first place. The former president also does not face any accusations of wrongdoing in connection to his relationship with Epstein.

The Clinton Foundation did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Comer’s letter comes after President Donald Trump signed legislation ordering the Justice Department to release files related to Epstein.

Under The Epstein Files Transparency Act, the Justice Department must release all unclassified records and investigative materials related to Epstein and Ghislane Maxwell. Additionally, it must share files related to individuals who were referenced in Epstein’s previous legal cases, details surrounding trafficking allegations, internal DOJ communications as they relate to Epstein and any details surrounding the investigation into his death.

The push to sign the legislation came after Democrats released three emails on Nov. 12 that Epstein’s estate provided to them that mentioned Trump. In turn, Republicans released their own stash of more than 20,000 pages of Epstein documents that same day.

While the documents themselves are authentic, Epstein’s statements in the emails remain unverified and uncorroborated. The documents do not claim that Trump committed any wrongdoing and only portray Epstein mentioning the president.

Bill Clinton is also mentioned in some of the new, unearthed documents. For example, Epstein said in a 2015 email that Bill Clinton "NEVER EVER" visited his so-called Epstein island.

