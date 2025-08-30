Expand / Collapse search
Politics

Epstein estate to hand over 'birthday book' to lawmakers, House Dem says

Rep. Robert Garcia says estate will provide book and unreported documents as part of a federal probe

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Republicans want 'transparency' in the Epstein files more than Dems, House Oversight chair argues Video

Republicans want 'transparency' in the Epstein files more than Dems, House Oversight chair argues

House Oversight Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., touts his committee's subpoenas to the Clintons and the Justice Department for records related to Jeffrey Epstein on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Lawmakers could soon have Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous "birthday book," which could potentially give insight into the disgraced late financier’s social ties. 

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., who serves as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told MSNBC on Friday that Epstein’s estate "is actually going to actually now get us that book and a bunch of other documents that they have that’s not actually been reported yet." He added that the lawmakers expect to receive the book and the documents on Sept. 8.

Garcia also told MSNBC that "many of the victims" of Epstein would speak to lawmakers on Capitol Hill next week to "highlight their stories." He did not name the lawmakers or accusers expected to meet.

Rep. Robert Garcia

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference about Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Capitol Hill July 17, 2023, in Washington, D.C.  (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

EPSTEIN ESTATE HIT WITH NEW HOUSE SUBPOENA FOR 'CLIENT LIST,' CALL LOGS

The release date is confirmed in the subpoena which was signed by House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky. The specific deadline listed in the subpoena is Sept. 8 at 12:00 p.m.

"The Committee on Oversight and Government Reform is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government’s investigation of Mr. Jeffrey Epstein and Ms. Ghislaine Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Mr. Epstein’s death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings and ways for the federal government to effectively combat them, and potential violations of ethics rules related to elected officials," Comer stated in a cover letter that accompanied the subpoena.

Jeffrey Epstein walks free

Jeffrey Epstein, pictured in New York City Feb. 23, 2011, is the subject of a bipartisan House Oversight Committee investigation. (David McGlynn)

TRUMP DOJ HANDING EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS TO HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON FRIDAY AS SUBPOENA DEADLINE LOOMS

"Recent reporting indicates the estate of Mr. Epstein has access to documents relevant to the Committee’s investigation, including the alleged ‘birthday book’ prepared for Mr. Epstein by Ms. Maxwell… It is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell," Comer added.

READ THE LETTER BELOW. APP USERS CLICK HERE:

BILL BARR, FORMER TRUMP ATTORNEY GENERAL, TO FACE HOUSE INVESTIGATORS IN EPSTEIN PROBE

House Oversight Democrats released a statement Monday supporting the subpoena for the book and calling on former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and Trump Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to testify before Congress. He is expected to appear for a closed-door transcribed interview next month.

With a federal probe of the case under way, lawmakers have sought the testimonies of several former high-ranking officials, such as former Attorney General Bill Barr. While Barr testified before lawmakers, Democrats, such as Reps. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, were not pleased with Republicans’ questions.

Protester holds a sign about the Epstein files in front of the White House

A demonstrator holds a sign calling for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files outside the White House Aug. 11, 2025. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Comer, who argued those accusations were baseless, implored Democrats not to politicize a bipartisan investigation. Divisions deepened after Comer said Barr had no knowledge of, nor did he believe there were any implications of wrongdoing on President Donald Trump's part related to Epstein.

Garcia disagreed. Though he did not attend the deposition, he said in a statement that Barr did not clear Trump.

Fox News Digital’s Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report. 

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

