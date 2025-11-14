Expand / Collapse search
AG Bondi announces DOJ investigation into Bill Clinton, other Democrats over alleged Epstein ties

Investigation follows release of new emails showing Epstein's connections to prominent figures

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Attorney General Pam Bondi on Friday announced the Department of Justice (DOJ) will probe prominent Democrats, including former President Bill Clinton, after new emails released this week revealed ties to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

In an X post Friday afternoon, Bondi said Jay Clayton, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, will take the lead on the investigation.

"Clayton is one of the most capable and trusted prosecutors in the country," Bondi wrote in the post. "As with all matters, the Department will pursue this with urgency and integrity to deliver answers to the American people."

Bondi's response came after President Donald Trump took to social media to call for an investigation into notable Democrats and institutions allegedly connected to Epstein.

Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Clinton was among the high-powered people in disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's orbit, according to a new memoir released by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. (Photos by: Alex Kent and Rick Friedman/Getty Images)

WHITE HOUSE SLAMS DEMS' 'BAD-FAITH' EPSTEIN DOC RELEASE AS DEMAND FOR FILES INTENSIFIES

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday.

The president went on to call the situation "another Russia, Russia, Russia scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats."

"Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his ‘Island.’ Stay tuned!!!" he wrote.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

TRUMP DOJ HANDING EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS TO HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE ON FRIDAY AS SUBPOENA DEADLINE LOOMS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. previously told Fox News Digital the government had "damning information" about Epstein's crimes, but did not share the details with any banks.

"We regret any association we had with the man, but did not help him commit his heinous acts," Trish Wexler, head of policy and advocacy communications at JPMorgan Chase & Co, wrote in a statement. "We ended our relationship with him years before his arrest on sex trafficking charges."

Oversight Committee Democrats on Wednesday released a trove of new emails related to the Epstein case, including one where Epstein told Ghislaine Maxwell "the only dog that hasn't barked is Trump," adding the now-president "spent hours at my house" with a victim.

Trump and Epstein

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida on February 22, 1997. (Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

TRUMP TO ASK DOJ TO INVESTIGATE EPSTEIN TIES TO DEMOCRATS, BANKS

In another email, Epstein penned Michael Wolff, explaining Trump "knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously told Fox News Digital the Democrats "selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump."

Oversight Committee Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., released a fiery statement demanding the DOJ release all the Epstein files "immediately."

"The more Donald Trump tries to cover up the Epstein files, the more we uncover," Garcia wrote in a statement. "These latest emails and correspondence raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between Epstein and the president."

Representatives for Clinton, Summers and Hoffman did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Rachel Wolf and Leo Briceno contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.

