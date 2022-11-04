Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Midterm Elections
Published

Top Georgia Democrat snubs Stacey Abrams, endorses Republican Brian Kemp

Recent polls show Kemp leading Abrams in the contest

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
close
Mollie Hemingway: Left is expecting a 'very bad night' on Election Day Video

Mollie Hemingway: Left is expecting a 'very bad night' on Election Day

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway and former Trump acting DHS secretary Chad Wolf react to reports the Biden Justice Department may form a special counsel if former President Trump runs in 2024 on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

A top Democrat in Georgia has chosen to shun his party's gubernatorial nominee, Stacey Abrams, and instead throw his support behind incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, Burt Jones.

Kwanza Hall, the former Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor who lost in a runoff to the current Democratic lieutenant governor nominee, Charlie Bailey, made his announcement Friday, citing Kemp's ability to make "tough decisions" in "unprecedented circumstances," and Jones' plans to reduce crime and improve the state's education system.

"While we don’t agree on every issue, it’s abundantly clear that Brian Kemp is a man of character, a strong leader, and someone who Georgians can trust to put them and their interests first," Hall said in a statement.

FOR THE WINL CONTROL OF THE SENATE HINGES ON THESE VOLATILE RACES

Former Democratic Georgia Congressman Kwanza Hall endorsed Republican Brian Kemp for re-election over his fellow Democrat, Stacey Abrams.

Former Democratic Georgia Congressman Kwanza Hall endorsed Republican Brian Kemp for re-election over his fellow Democrat, Stacey Abrams. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Hall is also a former member of the Atlanta City Council, and briefly served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia's 5th Congressional District following the death of former Democratic Rep. John Lewis, who represented the seat.

Recent polls have shown both Kemp and Jones with leads over their opponents in their respective races.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Kemp and Abrams campaigns for comment, but only heard back from the former's, who shared a statement he released Friday morning following the endorsement.

PRO-KEMP GEORGIA SHERIFFS FURIOUS AT STACEY ABRAMS FOR ‘GOOD OLE BOY’ REMARKS: ‘VILE AND DISGUSTING’

"I greatly appreciate Congressman Hall's support in this campaign," Kemp said in the statement. "Kwanza has ably served our capital city and state for many years, and I look forward to working with him and other hardworking Georgians to put political differences aside and keep our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family for the next four years."

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on October 17, 2022.

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp clashed in a debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club on October 17, 2022. (Screenshot/PBS)

Fox News' Power Rankings has rated the race between Abrams and Kemp as "lean Republican."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The election for both races will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Brandon Gillespie is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @brandon_cg.

More from Politics