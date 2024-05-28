'Too late': Trump backs challenger to Freedom Caucus chair despite receiving prior endorsement

Former President Trump endorsed a primary challenger against Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., on Tuesday, saying the congressman's attempts to make amends with him were "too late."

"Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Both Good and his primary challenger, Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, recently traveled to New York City to show support for the former president during his criminal trial for alleged secret payments to silence adult film performer Stormy Daniels. Trump and his supporters have referred to the charges as "election interference."

The Freedom Caucus leader notably endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., in his 2024 bid against Trump. Good was one of only a few representatives that ventured to oppose Trump.

After DeSantis left the race, Good ultimately endorsed the former president.

"It is my privilege to provide my complete and total endorsement for Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States. President Trump was the greatest President of my lifetime, and we need him to reinstate the policies that were working so well for America," he wrote on X in January.

"He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done!" Trump posted online Tuesday.

"I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero," he added, noting Good's primary challenger "has my Complete and Total Endorsement!"

Good's campaign did not provide comment to Fox News Digital in time for publication.

The Virginia Republican could face a real risk of losing his party's nod in the state's June primary. McGuire has also scored the endorsement of an influential GOP group, the Republican Jewish Coalition. The organization specifically pointed to Good's vote against aid for Israel as it has waged its war on Hamas.

This isn't the only friendly fire Good must contend with in the lead-up to his election. After he opted to back the primary challenger against his colleague, Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, the fellow Republican hinted that he would campaign against Good on his home turf in Virginia.

"I plan to spend a lot of time in Virginia and some of these other places. So, I think my race is only the beginning, right? You can send everything you got at me. You’re never going to beat me, right? You’re just not," Gonzales told a news outlet in response to Good's endorsement of his challenger.

Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.