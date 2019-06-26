Tomi Lahren on woman spitting on Eric Trump: Par for the course from the 'loving and tolerant left'

Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren called out "the loving and tolerant left" after President Trump's son, Eric, said he was spat on by a worker at a Chicago cocktail bar.

"I walk around the city of New York and L.A. and I see pride, I see tolerance, I see love, but that same affection, love and tolerance is not given to conservatives. It's funny how one-sided their love and tolerance is," she said on "Fox & Friends."

Lahren, who had water thrown on her at a Minnesota restaurant last year, said anger at a political figure "is one thing," but a physical attack crosses the line.

"This has become par for the course. ... A lot of those folks on the left, the loving and tolerant left, believe they have a moral obligation to attack, disparage and harass people who don't think like they do," Lahren argued.

TRUMP SHOULD 'NOT BE WORRIED' BY POLLS BECAUSE DEMS ARE 'NOWHERE NEAR MAINSTREAM AMERICA:' JOHN SUNUNU

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After the incident, Eric Trump told Breitbart, "For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility. When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning."

Reports of the alleged assault were first reported by Mary Ann Ahern, a political reporter for NBC 5 Chicago. She said reports indicated that the incident occurred at the Aviary cocktail bar in the city.

She said the offender was in Secret Service custody. The Chicago Police Department confirmed that they were at the scene “assisting” the U.S. Secret Service.

On the show, Lahren also previewed her new interview on Fox Nation's "No Interruption," where she sat down with three Dallas police officers to discuss the July 2016 ambush attack that left five officers dead.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.