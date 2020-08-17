Cotton dismisses Postal Service furor as a 'ploy by Democrats to raise money from gullible liberals'

Allegations by the left that President Trump is deliberatly undermining the United States Postal Service is "a ploy by Democrats to raise money from gullible liberals," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., argued Monday on Twitter.

"A lot of liberals are claiming it's the 'end of democracy' because the USPS is moving underused collection boxes," Cotton began an eight-tweet thread. "Was the Obama administration in on this conspiracy when they removed 14,000 mailboxes from 2011-2016?"

Cotton wrote that it should come as no surprise Democrats have grasped on to a tenuous theory about the undermining of election results by the Trump administration.

"For years, liberals claimed that Russia colluded with the President to steal the last election by putting memes on social media," he wrote. "Be skeptical when the same liberals come up with new earth-shattering claims about this election being stolen."

Cotton's thread included a picture of Saturday morning protests outside Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's Washington home. Demonstrators used noisemakers, pots and pans, and air horns meant to wake DeJoy up. The theme of the noisy demonstration was: "No Joy for DeJoy."

"If this crowd feels safe enough to join a mass protest based on misinformation, perhaps it's safe enough to vote in person," he wrote.

The senator also thew cold water on the protesters' claims that Trump is trying to hurt the USPS for political reasons, pointing to the fact that the Treasury Department loaned $10 billion to the agency just this year.

"If the President was trying to destroy the USPS in a convoluted scheme to steal the election -- why would the Treasury Department have just finalized a $10 BILLION loan to the USPS (which it hasn't yet touched)?" he asked.

Cotton went on to note that even if every voter in the 2016 election mailed their ballots in this time around, that total would account for "less than one percent" of the USPS' annual mail delivery figures.

"Mass vote-by-mail is full of problems and opportunities for fraud, but the USPS can handle that volume," he wrote. "The USPS isn’t the challenge: it’s state election officials who are setting unrealistic deadlines and are relying on flawed, outdated voter files."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.