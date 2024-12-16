Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Politics

Tom Cotton demands DOD records on border-wall material sales be preserved

Cotton told Austin to 'preserve all electronic and written material related to the disposition of the border wall materials'

By Julia Johnson , Jennifer Griffin , William La Jeunesse Fox News
Published
close
Trump: Biden selling border wall materials 'almost a criminal act' Video

Trump: Biden selling border wall materials 'almost a criminal act'

President-elect Donald Trump ripped the Biden administration for selling border wall materials while delivering remarks from Mar-a-Lago, vowing to deliver 'prosperity' ahead of his second term.

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is demanding that Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Lloyd Austin promise to keep all records as the Biden administration continues to sell southern border wall materials for low prices ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second term. 

"I write to demand full accountability and transparency from the Department of Defense about its role in the disposal of excess border wall materials from the first Trump administration," the senator said in a letter to Austin on Monday.

JUDGES BACKING OUT OF RETIREMENT AHEAD OF TRUMP TERM LEAVE GOP SENATORS FUMING

Tom Cotton, Lloyd Austin

Cotton demanded Austin preserve records associated with the sales. (Reuters)

He acknowledged that President Biden was the one who decided "to halt the needed construction of the southwestern border wall," but added that he had questions about the DOD's role in the sale of materials. 

It was reported by Fox News' William La Jeunesse that sections of wall were being sold "as scrap" and for just "pennies on the dollar." 

RFK JR SET TO FACE ABORTION, VACCINE SCRUTINY IN SIT-DOWNS WITH SENATORS ON CAPITOL HILL

According to a DOD official, Biden's administration has been disposing of excess border wall materials as was authorized by the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The official said that about 60% of these materials have been given to authorized recipients such as U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Texas and California. They added that 40% was purchased by GOVPLANET, a marketplace that sells surplus government equipment and materials. The border wall materials that are available on the site are not currently owned by the government and the DOD doesn't have the authority to prevent any sales of them, the official said.

BIDEN CLEMENCY ANNOUNCEMENT GETS MIXED REVIEWS ON CAPITOL HILL: 'WHERE'S THE BAR?'

Arizona-Immigrants-December-2023

Immigrants line up at a remote U.S. Border Patrol processing center after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2023 in Lukeville, Arizona.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

In his letter to Austin, Cotton told the secretary to provide a written assurance that the department would "preserve all electronic and written material related to the disposition of the border wall materials."

Additionally, he asked for a "full accounting" of how the border wall materials were disposed of as outlined in the NDAA. 

TIDE TURNS IN FAVOR OF TRUMP DOD PICK PETE HEGSETH AFTER MATT GAETZ FAILURE

And lastly, Cotton demanded a list of each company that materials were sold to. 

"Thankfully, the egregious waste of taxpayer money and flaunting of urgent national security concerns will end on January 20, 2025, when President-elect Trump assumes office," the Arkansas Republican said. "Congress will use the records you are required by law to preserve to fully understand the Biden Department of Defense’s role in making our border less secure."

Border wall ranch

The end of border wall construction on the Chilton ranch. (Adam Shaw/Fox News)

The DOD did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At a press conference on Monday, Trump pleaded with the Biden administration to halt their continued lame duck efforts to sell border wall materials. "It's almost a criminal act," the president-elect said. 

"They know we're gonna use it," Trump explained, adding that it will cost more to get back. 

He predicted it would cost "hundreds of millions of dollars more" to rebuild the wall portions. 

Julia Johnson is a politics writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business, leading coverage of the U.S. Senate. She was previously a politics reporter at the Washington Examiner. 

Follow Julia's reporting on X at @JuliaaJohnson_ and send tips to Julia.Johnson@fox.com.

More from Politics