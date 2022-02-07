Tlaib has paid out $170,000 to firm of anti-Israel activist who supports defunding the police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The campaign of "Squad" Rep. Rashida Tlaib , D-Mich., has paid out $170,000 to an anti-Israel activist who has called Israel an "apartheid state" and has called for defunding the police multiple times.

Tlaib's campaign has paid $147,000 to Unbought Power LLC, a political consulting and advocacy firm run by Rasha Mubarak, since March 2020. Tlaib's leadership PAC, Rooted in Community Leadership, which lists Mubarak as a "treasurer," has paid Unbought Power another $23,000 since October 2020, according to Federal Elections Commission (FEC) filings reviewed by Fox News Digital.

TLAIB’S CAMPAIGN PAID OUT OVER $100K TO A FIRM FOUNDED BY DEFUND THE POLICE, ANTI-ISRAEL ACTIVIST

Mubarak, a "Palestinian Muslim American community activist," has a history of making anti-Israel statements online and calling Israel an "apartheid state."

"These aren’t clashes— it’s an ongoing occupation. These aren’t evictions— they are forced expulsions," Mubarak tweeted in May of last year. "This isn’t a conflict— it’s settler colonialism, it’s ethnic cleansing, it’s oppression, it’s apartheid."

"Say it loud. Say it clear. Palestine will be FREE," she continued with the hashtag "#SaveSheikhJarrah."

Mubarak also attacked Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida, who is Jewish, in September of last year over his remarks pushing back against Tlaib labeling Israel an apartheid state.

"Oh look it's [Deutch] throwing another tantrum," the "activist" tweeted. "He used his time to attack [Tlaib] for underscoring facts also made by Human Rights Watch [and B’Tselem] -- Israel is indeed an apartheid state."

"He's flustered [because] how else does one rebuttal the truth?" she claimed. "Bullying [and] disparagement."

Mubarak, who has publicly called for defunding the police multiple times, tweeted back in April that she believes the United States should "abolish the police" and said in a July 2020 Facebook post that she is an "abolitionist" when it comes to police. In two separate tweets from July 2020, Mubarak called for Orange County to "defund the police."

Tlaib’s campaign and Unbought Power did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.