Tim Scott: Georgia Dems' Jim Crow references 'terribly' distort voting-law facts

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., accused Democrats of "terribly" distorting the facts around Georgia's new voting law at an event in South Carolina on Saturday.

"How can you distort the facts so terribly that you're willing to bring back the concept of a poll tax or the concept of Jim Crow? You only do that when you have nothing to stand up, you bring up a provocative and ugly racial past that does not exist ... in today's America. Thank God that it doesn't," Scott told the Berkeley County Republican Party, according to video posted by Forbes.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, ignited a firestorm by signing the new law last week. The Washington Post fact-checked President Biden for his claims about the law.

"What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick," Biden said. "Deciding that you’re going to end voting at 5 o'clock when working people are just getting off work."

Biden also called the Georgia law "Jim Crow on steroids."

Scott pushed back against Biden's claims.

"It says the polling hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Now I know President Biden has some challenges. The truth might be one of them. Five p.m. is a lie. It's 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on a[n] additional Saturday voting day, it was different hours," he said.

"The Georgia law, very basic, says that we are going to expand your access to the polls," Scott said.

He jabbed at Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, who blasted Georgia's new law last week.

"I want everybody to vote," Scott said. "I encouraged and supported the voter ID laws we have in this state. I think they're fantastic. Thirty-six, 37 states have voter ID laws because if you need — we should tell the Delta CEO this by the way — if you need an ID to get on a plane, you should need an ID to vote. They have exceptions if you don't have IDs."

Scott also criticized Democrats' H.R. 1 bill, which deals with elections.

"What H.R. 1 says is that we want to nationalize the elections," Scott said. "Our Founding Fathers said don't nationalized elections. H.R. 1 says, 'Let's do this, this is a cool idea. Let's take your money and put it into my campaign account involuntarily.'"

"It makes ballot harvesting, that should be illegal everywhere, legal everywhere. It makes mail-in ballots without signature verification, without any way of knowing who's voting, the law of the land. That's wrong," he said.

