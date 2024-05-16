Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

These 3 university presidents will be testifying in House GOP's antisemitism probe next week

Rep. Foxx's plan to seek a public hearing with the heads of Yale and Michigan has since changed

By Elizabeth Elkind , Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
Three university presidents will be summoned to Capitol Hill next week to testify as part of the House Education and Workforce Committee's investigation into antisemitism on college campuses.

The heads of Northwestern University, the University of California Los Angeles, and Rutgers University will participate in a May 23 hearing titled, "Calling For Accountability: Stopping Antisemitic College Chaos," committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said recently.

It's a change from previously announced plans earlier this month to have the heads of Yale University and Michigan University testify. They will instead participate in a closed-door transcribed interview.

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY-LINKED NETWORK BEHIND ‘WELL-FUNDED’ ANTI-ISRAEL CAMPUS PROTESTS, GROUP SAYS

Virginia Foxx insert over Northwestern University Gaza camp

Rep. Virginia Foxx, chairwoman of the House Education and the Workforce, is summoning college presidents next week. (Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the committee to inquire when that closed-door interview will be held.

"Over the last several days, the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers have made shocking concessions to the unlawful antisemitic encampments on their campuses," Foxx said last week.

"They have surrendered to antisemitic radicals in despicable displays of cowardice. As a result of these gravely concerning actions, the Committee believes it’s necessary to reevaluate the scope of the May 23 hearing and bring in the presidents of Northwestern and Rutgers—along with UCLA—to testify before the Committee."

NORTH CAROLINA BILL TO STOP PROTESTERS FROM USING MASKS TO HIDE IDENTITIES ADVANCES WITHOUT HEALTH EXEMPTION 

Large anti Israel protest at Rutgers University

Rutgers students occupy tents and hold rallies outside Murray Hall as part of their protest in support of Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza. (Alexander Lewis / MyCentralJersey / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"Yale and Michigan are by no means off the hook. Presidents Salovey and Ono will be required to appear before the Committee for transcribed interviews at a later date or risk deposition and subpoena."

Fox News Digital reached out to Yale and Michigan University for comment.

Anti-Israel agitators at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, packed up their tents earlier this month after administrators agreed to eight of their 10 demands. 

The state university agreed to establish an Arab Cultural Center and to not retaliate against any students involved in the camp.

HARVARD STRIKES DEAL WITH ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS TO END ENCAMPMENT BEFORE COMMENCEMENT

Pro-Palestinian protesters at UCLA

Protests and arrests emerged at UCLA on Monday, May 6, 2024, with police arresting multiple people who gathered in a campus parking garage. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Chancellor Francine Conway noted protesters’ request for divestment from companies doing business with Israel and for Rutgers to cut ties with Tel Aviv University. She said the request is under review, but "such decisions fall outside of our administrative scope."

Activity at Northwestern University in Illinois abated after protesters reached an agreement with administrators. The deal curbed protest activity in return for the reestablishment of an advisory committee on university investments and other commitments. 

