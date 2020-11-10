Tillis reacts to Senate reelection, vows to campaign for Georgia Republicans in runoff races

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., thanked Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham for a hard-fought race after Cunningham formally conceded Tuesday afternoon.

"He was very gracious, wished me the very best and said he'd like to do anything he could to help make sure that we just continue to focus on the people of North Carolina," Tillis told "Bill Hemmer Reports". "[It was] a very gracious phone call, and I wished him well as well."

With 98% of the vote in, Tillis led Cunningham by nearly 95,000 votes out of more than 5.4 million cast.

Tillis' reelection to a second term gives Republicans at least 49 Senate seats in the next Congress with Democrats currently holding 48. One Senate contest in Alaska has yet to be called, and the final composition of the Senate will be determined by a pair of runoff elections in Georgia Jan. 5.

CAL CUNNINGHAM CONCEDES TO THOM TILLIS IN NORTH CAROLINA SENATE RACE

When asked why the result was so close, Tillis noted that close to $300 million had been spent on the race.

"There was a lot of information out there that we had to really rely on the voters to make an informed decision on Election Day and I think that's what they did," he told host Bill Hemmer.

With his own victory secured, Tillis said he will devote the next few weeks to campaigning for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the George races.

"We have a recount in Georgia that we have to contend with and some of the matters ... the president's team has taken to some of the other states, and I think it will work out expeditiously, and I think along the way we should all respect the process and respect every candidate," he told Hemmer.

Tillis added that claims "no fraud occurs" are "empirically wrong," and added that the key question is whether these inconsistencies rise to the level of affecting the election outcome.

"I think it's just a process that we need to go through and we need to be patient and be calm and respect the judicial system," he said. "but I think that will render a fair decision. That's up to the president and vice president to act accordingly."