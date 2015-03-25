The House Office Space Lottery

The election is over and now it's time to get down to governing.

However, you can't do much work without an office and that was the mission for masses of incoming House freshmen on Friday.

Like most things in Washington, the process is complicated and involves a bit of luck.

Eighty-five incoming freshman lawmakers came to the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill to take part in the annual office lottery.

One by one, in alphabetical order, each new Representative was called up to the front of a committee room to pull a button out of a box. Each button had a number on it from one to 85.

Colorado Republican Congressman-elect Cory Gardner pulled out number one, giving him first choice of available office space.

Incoming Congressman Robert Hurt, a Republican from Virginia, was on the other end of the lottery system, pulling number 85 and ensuring that he would get one of the last offices available.There are still a handful of races that are undecided, meaning that a few more freshmen could still be heading to Washington.

Hansen Clarke, a Democratic freshman lawmaker representing the district that encompasses Detroit says he's not too focused on which office he gets, or the view from that office."That's The last thing I want is to look at the Capitol. I want to put people to work in Michigan," said Clarke. "I want to look at the unemployment lines and see them reduced."

Truth be told, the best real estate is already spoken for with senior members occupying the first floor offices with Capitol views.

Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Barton (R-TX) a senior member, walked in the committee room, unaware the drawing was going on. Barton is in a tussle with Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) to become the Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee and some Republicans don't want Barton to chair the panel after he apologized to BP CEO Tony Hayward last summer.

Upon learning all the commotion was the freshmen office lottery, Barton said "This is a target rich environment."

As a senior member, Barton has one of the most-coveted offices on Capitol Hill. It's a large office in the Rayburn Building with a view of the Capitol Dome across the street.

"I wonder if I'd offer up my office how many votes I'd get (for chairman)," Barton wondered aloud. "First floor... Capitol view."

Chad Pergram and Molly Henneberg contributed to this report.