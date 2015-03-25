The Day in Photos: Obama in New York

next Image 1 of 3

President Obama made his debut on the United Nations scene Tuesday with a speech at a summit on Climate Change.

This afternoon, President Obama hosted a trilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority President Abbas.

He also met with Chinese President Hu Jintao. Both leaders expressed their hope to grow and expand the relationship between the two nations. "We need to make our relationship more dynamic and effective, given the growing number of common global and regional challenges that our countries face," said President Obama.

And Hu added that he "always agree[s] that a good China-U.S. relationship not only serves the fundamental interest of both China and the United States, and the two peoples, but also contributes to peace, stability and the prosperity in the Asia Pacific region and in the world at large.

Keep watching here for updates and images as his first full day at the UN General Assembly progresses.