Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas

Texas state senator criticizes Abbott as 'piece of s--t' for not publicly mentioning Uvalde shooting

The shooting was not mentioned in Gov. Abbott's social media accounts or his office's press releases

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Texas state senator called out Republican Gov. Greg Abbott for failing to publicly acknowledge the two-year anniversary of the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Friday was the two-year anniversary since the shooting at Robb Elementary School, where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

The shooting was not mentioned in the governor's social media accounts or his office's press releases.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat representing Uvalde, sounded off Saturday morning over the governor's failure to mention that tragic day.

UVALDE MASS SHOOTING VICTIMS' FAMILIES SUING META, GUN MANUFACTURER AND VIDEO GAME MAKER

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat representing Uvalde, criticized Gov. Abbott's failure to mention the Uvalde shooting on its anniversary. (Getty Images)

"Not once did @GregAbbott_TX mention Uvalde yesterday," Gutierrez wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "The second anniversary of the worst school shooting in Texas history and the governor doesn't say a word about it. What a piece of s--t."

After the gunman entered the school on May 24, 2022, law enforcement waited more than an hour to confront and kill the suspect.

The victims' family members recently filed a lawsuit against state law enforcement over the failed response to the shooting, according to Fox 4. The lawsuit claims troopers did not follow their training by waiting before confronting the shooter.

TEXAS OFFICIALS: UVALDE SHOOTING REPORT REVEALS 'MULTIPLE SYSTEMIC FAILURES'

Abbott

The shooting was not mentioned in the governor's social media accounts or his office's press releases. (Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Justice Department report also said victims' lives could have been saved if the response had not been delayed.

A criminal investigation into the law enforcement response remains underway. Some law enforcement officials have been called to testify in front of a grand jury in Uvalde County.

Since the shooting, Texas under Abbott has put safety measures in place, including laws requiring every school district to have an armed guard on each campus.

More from Politics