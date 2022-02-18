Texas Republican congressional candidate Morgan Luttrell lands $600K ad buy, support from top GOP super PAC

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired Navy SEAL, former Trump administration official, and Republican Texas congressional candidate Morgan Luttrell landed support from a key super PAC backing GOP candidates – with a six-figure ad buy in the state highlighting his life of service and how he will "fight to protect" Texas values, Fox News has learned.

The Congressional Leadership Fund on Friday is releasing a new television ad support Luttrell in Texas’ 8th Congressional District. The super PAC is spending $600,000 on the ad spot, which is expected to run across cable and broadcast television in Texas.

"Navy SEAL trained for war. Fought bravely in two of them nine combat deployments," the ad says. "Make that 10 after we send Morgan Luttrell to Congress."

"Luttrell will fight the Biden-Pelosi agenda and defend our Texas way of life," the ad continues. "Finish the wall. No excuses. Back the blue. Crush the woke mob. Protect Texas energy like he did serving in Trump’s Energy Department."

The Congressional Leadership Fund is closely aligned with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, and has been described as the top super PAC backing House Republicans. The group made its first-ever endorsements of GOP candidates in January ahead of 2022 midterms.

Luttrell served nine tours of duty as a Navy SEAL and survived a fall from a helicopter. Luttrell went on to work with veterans suffering from PTSD.

Luttrell also served in the Trump administration as a political appointee in the Department of Energy, serving as a senior adviser to former Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Luttrell is the twin brother of Marcus Luttrell, who wrote the best-selling book "Lone Survivor" based on his experiences in the military. The book was later turned into a Hollywood movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

Congressional Leadership Fund president Dan Conston touted Luttrell as a candidate that will "never stop fighting."

"From the streets of Baghdad to the halls of Congress, no matter where the battlefield takes him, Morgan Luttrell will never stop fighting to defend our way of life," Conston told Fox News. "Morgan Luttrell is an American hero and exactly the warrior we need in Washington to stop Joe Biden’s reckless policies from destroying our country."

Luttrell is running for the congressional seat being vacated by Rep. Kevin Brady, who announced last April his retirement, after more than two decades serving in Congress.

The Texas Republican primary election is in March, and Luttrell, along with GOP primary opponent Christian Collins, who was a political staffer for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, appear to be leading in a crowded GOP field.

