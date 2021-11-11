Expand / Collapse search
Navy SEALs torch Biden admin: Where is the mandate for saving Americans in Afghanistan?

Group of Navy SEALs running for Congress react to Biden policies

A group of retired NAVY SEALs running for Congress, including Morgan Luttrell, slammed the Biden administration on Thursday for leaving American citizens overseas in Afghanistan.

LAWSUIT FILED ON BEHALF OF NAVY SEALS FACING INTIMIDATION FOR SEEKING RELIGIOUS COVID-19 VACCINE EXEMPTIONS

MORGAN LUTTRELL: If the Biden administration is so concerned about saving American lives with these mandates, these mask mandates and so on and so forth, why don’t they mandate we rescue our citizens and save their lives as well over in Afghanistan?...

All Biden has to do is say let’s do this, let’s mandate this. Task Milley, task Austin, and go get our people. If Big Pharma’s pumping that much money into the DNC that all you’re hearing on the news is about mandates and vaccines, why don’t we get some people to say the same thing about our citizens overseas and bring them home? 

