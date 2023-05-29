Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas House delivers articles of impeachment against embattled AG Paxton to Senate

The House has approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing against Paxton

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Texas House of Representatives votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton Video

Texas House of Representatives votes to impeach AG Ken Paxton

GOP strategist Quill Robinson and Firehouse Strategies Vice President Katey McCutcheon joined 'Fox News Live' to discuss the impeachment vote and the tentative debt deal.

The Texas House of Representatives on Monday delivered articles of impeachment against Attorney General Ken Paxton to the state Senate. 

The delivery came after the GOP-led House named the board of managers – comprising five Democrats and seven Republicans – who will oversee the impeachment proceedings. Rep. Andrew Murr, R-Junction, is leading the board, The Dallas Morning News reported.  

Ken Paxton

FILE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The House approved 20 articles of impeachment on sweeping allegations of wrongdoing against Paxton that have trailed the state's top lawyer for years, including abuse of office and bribery. The vote immediately suspended Paxton from office.

The House needed just a simple majority of its 149 members to impeach Paxton, and the final 121-23 vote was a landslide. But the threshold for conviction in the Senate trial is higher, requiring a two-thirds majority of its 31 members.

TEXAS GOV. GREG ABBOTT SENDS FIRST BUS OF MIGRANTS TO COLORADO

If that happens, Paxton would be permanently barred from holding office in Texas. Anything less means Paxton is acquitted and can resume his third term as attorney general.

Paxton bitterly criticized the chamber's investigation as "corrupt," secret and conducted so quickly that he and his lawyers were not allowed to mount a defense. He also called Republican House Speaker Dade a "liberal."

The AG's office tweeted Saturday that the impeachment was based on "totally false claims." 

"After an internal investigation, the OAG retained an outside law firm to further investigate, which culminated in a report. The OAG offered it to the House, but they refused," the AG's office said. 

The impeachment charges include bribery related to one of Paxton's donors, Austin real estate developer Nate Paul, allegedly employing the woman with whom he had an extra-matrial affair in exchange for legal help.

Another Republican senator with a potential conflict is Sen. Bryan Hughes. The House impeachment articles accuse Paxton of using Hughes as a "straw requestor" for a legal opinion used to protect Paul from foreclosure on several properties.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is expected to set a trial date in the Senate and name committee members to establish rules that will govern the impeachment proceedings. The Senate will ultimately decide whether Paxton stays in office. Patrick, who is president of the Senate, will preside as judge.  

Fox News Digital has contacted Phelan, Murr, and Paxton for further comment. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

