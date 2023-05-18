Expand / Collapse search
Texas
Published

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Colorado

Abbott said the migrants were dropped off in a downtown area

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Greg Abbott ahead of the expiration of Title 42: We need to return to Trump border policies Video

Greg Abbott ahead of the expiration of Title 42: We need to return to Trump border policies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and the state's border czar Mike Banks on preparing for an increased migrant surge as Title 42 is set to expire

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday a busload of migrants from his state had arrived in Denver, Colorado.

Abbott made the announcement in a press release that the migrants were bussed from Texas to Denver and dropped off in the city's downtown area.

texas governor at police event

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a press conference on Sept. 13, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images, File)

"Texas' overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden's reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them," Abbott said in the release. "Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns." 

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

