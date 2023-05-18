Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sends first bus of migrants to Colorado

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday a busload of migrants from his state had arrived in Denver, Colorado.

Abbott made the announcement in a press release that the migrants were bussed from Texas to Denver and dropped off in the city's downtown area.

"Texas' overwhelmed and overrun border communities should not have to shoulder the flood of illegal immigration due to President Biden's reckless open border policies, like his mass catch and release without court dates or any way to track them," Abbott said in the release. "Until the President and his Administration step up and fulfill their constitutional duty to secure the border, the State of Texas will continue busing migrants to self-declared sanctuary cities like Denver to provide much-needed relief to our small border towns."