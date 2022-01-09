Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas
Published

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes it official: He'll seek reelection in 2022

The Republican incumbent will face several primary challengers, including former state GOP chief Allen West, while Beto O'Rourke seeks the Democratic nomination

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott officially kicked off his re-election campaign Saturday, announcing during an event in McAllen that he will seek a third term.

"Today I am officially announcing that I am running for re-election as your Governor of the great state of Texas," Abbott later wrote on Twitter, following the Hispanic Leadership Summit event.

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT TO SUE BIDEN ADMIN OVER VACCINE MANDATE FOR NATIONAL GUARD

"Together, we will secure the future of Texas," he added.

Earlier, Abbott – a vocal supporter of former President Trump and an advocate for building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border -- told the Hidalgo County crowd that the state continues to persevere under his leadership, despite recent hardships.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, June 8, 2021.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, June 8, 2021. (Associated Press)

"Despite the unprecedented challenges that we’ve faced, Texas has persevered. Now more businesses are moving here, and more Texans are working here than ever before," Abbott said, according to KHOU-TV of Houston. 

GOV. ABBOTT GUARANTEES LIGHTS WILL STAY ON IN TEXAS THIS WINTER

The Republican also said he has kept his campaign promises, including one specific to the Rio Grande Valley.

President Biden, left, speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, Oct. 8, 2021. At right, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seen inside the Texas Statehouse in Austin, July 10, 2021.

President Biden, left, speaks in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, Oct. 8, 2021. At right, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is seen inside the Texas Statehouse in Austin, July 10, 2021. (Getty Images/Reuters)

"Before I was Governor, South Texas had no Level 1 Trauma Center," Abbott said, as KEYE-TV of Austin reported. "I promised you that you would get a Level 1 Trauma Center, and now the Rio Grande Valley has one, right here in Hidalgo County."

Abbott is the favorite to keep his job despite other Republicans having announced their respective bids, including former state Republican Party chief Allen West; former state Sen. Don Huffines; criminal defense attorney Paul Belew; and business owner Danny Harrison.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On the Democratic side, failed U.S. Senate and presidential candidate and former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke announced in November he will seek the governor's office. Public radio journalist Joy Diaz also announced an "unlikely" bid.

More from Politics