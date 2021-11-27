Gov. Abbott guarantees lights will stay on in Texas this winter

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised residents in the Lone Star state that the "lights will stay on" this winter following a near collapse of the state's electrical system last February.

Asked by Fox 7 for his thoughts and confidence about the power grid, Abbott said he is "very confident" as he "signed almost a dozen laws that make the power grid more effective."

According to Fox 7, power generators across Texas must notify the Public Utility Commission about winter weatherization plans by Dec. 1. Inspections are set to begin in January.

"I can guarantee the lights will stay on," the Republican governor said.

Abbott also touted efforts from the natural gas industry to prepare for frigid temperatures and winter weather.

"I have talked to some of the natural gas pipeline transmitters, and they've also have been doing winterization that most people don’t know about," Abbott said.

"Most importantly is the approach [Electric Reliability Council of Texas] has taken this year, unlike last year. Last year they were reactive, and waited until a crisis mode before they summoned more power, more energy, now the way ERCOT works, is they work days in advance in summoning that power to make sure they will have enough power to keep the lights on."

Last February, a winter storm swept across America, knocking out power to more than 4 million customers in Texas. A number of people perished trying to keep warm, including a 60-year-old man found dead in his bed in his frigid home and a Houston-area family who died from carbon monoxide as their car idled in their garage.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.