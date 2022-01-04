Texas Gov. Abbott to sue Biden admin over vaccine mandate for National Guard
Abbott has issued 'a straightforward order' that no guardsman who refuses the vaccine will be punished
Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday released a letter announcing his intention to sue the federal government for what he claimed is an unconstitutional vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard.
"As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," the letter reads in part.
"Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our federal or state Constitutions. And as long as I am your commander-in-chief, I will not tolerate efforts to compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine. Let me be crystal clear: It is the federal government that has put Texas’s guardsmen in this difficult position. As your commander-in-chief, I will fight on your behalf. That is why I am suing the Biden Administration over its latest unconstitutional vaccine mandate," the letter continued.
This story is breaking and will be updated.