Texas Gov. Abbott tests negative for COVID-19 four days after positive test

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested negative for the coronavirus Saturday, just four days after testing positive.

"I am told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination I received," Abbott said in a video he posted on Twitter. "So, I encourage others who have not yet received the vaccination to consider getting one."

The Texas governor said he will continue to quarantine per doctor recommendations, and that first lady, Cecilia Abbott, had also tested negative for the deadly virus.

The governor’s positive test came as coronavirus cases have surged not only across Texas but nationwide – spurred along by the highly contagious delta variant.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 14 percent increase in the number of cases reported across the U.S. over the last week, with an average of more than 133,000 new cases confirmed daily.

Texas recently opened nine new antibody infusion centers in an attempt to keep hospitals clear for the most serious coronavirus cases, the Texas Tribune first reported.

Abbott reportedly said he would work to continue adding antibody therapy centers to help the state cope with the rise in cases not seen since the previous pandemic peak.

Upon testing positive for the coronavirus, Abbott was given Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment – a therapy used for "mild to moderate" coronavirus cases for people who "are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19."

The governor reported he was not experiencing any symptoms after his initial positive test, though he did not say whether that changed over the last four days.