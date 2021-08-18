Mainstream media lectures Gov. Abbott on contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated

Media pundits have been quick to politicize Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent announcement that he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, the vaccinated governor announced he tested positive for the coronavirus in another "breakthrough" case.

"I test myself every day and today is the first day that I tested positive," Abbott said. "I want you to know that as I work my way through this, I will stay engaged every single day on everything happening at the Texas Capitol, including working with the members of the legislature as well as the members across the entire state to keep Texas the best state in the United States."

Many liberal figures framed the story as the governor reaping what he sowed for his ban on mask mandates and attendance at large gatherings without social distancing.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza published an analysis Wednesday titled, "The lesson Greg Abbott should learn from having Covid-19." In the piece, he wrote, "There's a lesson in all of this for Abbott -- although he's unlikely to see it due to his own political considerations. And that lesson goes like this: Masks work. So do other mitigation practices like social distancing and limiting large gatherings."

MSNBC's Joy Reid shouted, "Ta-da!" as she announced the news that Abbott had tested positive, while noting he wasn't showing symptoms after being vaccinated.

Reid invited MSNBC contributor Julian Castro on her show, who claimed Abbott has stopped Texans from taking "the safety precautions that you think are in the best interest for the community and to protect children" while at the same time getting quality treatment for his COVID diagnosis. Castro also claimed ordinary Texas citizens do not have access to Regeneron.

"It’s the height of hypocrisy," Castro insisted.

Gov. Abbott previously barred his state from enacting mask mandates in local governments. However, his order does not prevent people from choosing to wear masks.

A recent report also emphasized that Regeneron, the monoclonal antibody treatment, is free for Texans. This treatment has been frequently encouraged in Florida by Gov. Ron DeSantis, R.

The Houston Chronicle called out Abbott for attending a "jam-packed, maskless GOP event" prior to his positive test. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow highlighted Abbott’s attendance at the event which appeared to have "no social-distancing" and "very few masks."

While Abbott faced swift and frequent criticisms for his COVID test, his Democrat opponents did not. Although many Texas Democrats contracted COVID-19 while fleeing the state to avoid a quorum, on voting bills this summer, the mainstream press largely refused to condemn their actions. This continued even after their diagnosis led to a the virus spreading in Washington, D.C.