Texas AG sues Dallas for decriminalizing marijuana

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced a lawsuit Thursday targeting the blue city of Dallas over a ballot measure that decriminalizes marijuana.

Paxton alleges that Proposition R, which "prohibits the Dallas Police Department from making arrests or issuing citations for marijuana possession or considering the odor of marijuana as probable cause for search or seizure," violates state law.

The attorney general argues in the lawsuit that the ballot measure is preempted by Texas law, which criminalizes the possession and distribution of marijuana. Paxton also claims the Texas Constitution prohibits municipalities from adopting an ordinance that conflicts with laws enacted by the state legislature.

"Cities cannot pick and choose which State laws they follow," Paxton said in a statement. "The City of Dallas has no authority to override Texas drug laws or prohibit the police from enforcing them."

Paxton called the ballot measure "a backdoor attempt to violate the Texas Constitution" and threatened to sue any other city that "tries to constrain police in this fashion."

The lawsuit comes after interim Dallas Police Department Chief Michael Igo directed Dallas police officers not to enforce marijuana laws against those found to be in possession of less than 4 ounces.

Ground Game Texas, a progressive nonprofit group that campaigned in favor of the ballot measure, argued it would help "keep people out of jail for marijuana possession," "reduce racially biased policing" and "save millions in public funding."

"It's unfortunate but not surprising that Attorney General Ken Paxton has apparently chosen to waste everyone's time and money by filing yet another baseless lawsuit against marijuana decriminalization," said Catina Voellinger, executive director for Ground Game Texas.

"Judges in Travis and Hays counties have already dismissed identical lawsuits filed there. The Dallas Freedom Act was overwhelmingly approved by 67% of voters — this is democracy in action."

Since January 2024, Paxton has filed lawsuits against five Texas cities that decriminalized marijuana possession, arguing these policies promote crime, drug abuse and violence.