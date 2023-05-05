Texas AG launches investigation into Austin hospital over gender transition procedures on young children

FIRST ON FOX: Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is launching an investigation into the Dell Children’s Medical Center over "gender transitioning" procedures on children.

"It is deeply disturbing, and there is no place for it in Texas. Along these lines, there have been a number of recent reports about potentially illegal activity at Dell Children’s Medical Center, and this investigation aims to uncover the truth," Attorney General Ken Paxton said.

The lawsuit is the latest push by Republicans to investigative hospitals providing sex change treatments, sometimes called "gender affirming" care, to minors. Roughly 100 bills have been introduced, and 16 states have passed laws restricting transition-related medical procedures for minors.

"There are countless heartbreaking stories of young children who have been convinced to undergo experimental, life-altering procedures and are now filled with regret and health challenges," Paxton told Fox News Digital. "That is an absolute tragedy, and it cannot continue."

Paxton's legal action follows a report from Project Veritas, which appeared to show the Dell Children’s Medical Center admitted to having patients "starting as young as eight, nine" who receive gender-transitioning care.

"In regards to prescribing [puberty blockers], that’s up to the prescriber’s discretion. And they might just require a couple of appointments just to see," the Dell Children’s Center social worker told an undercover Project Veritas reporter. "It might be appropriate after one. It’s not something that we want to gate-keep."

Following the report, Texas Republicans Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Chip Roy wrote a letter to the Dell Children’s Center requesting answers about the hospital’s funding and "gender dysphoria" treatments.

"We, along with millions of Texans, find it deeply concerning that DCMC is providing experimental, unproven, and dangerous medical procedures to young children," the letter read. "Rather than attempting the impossible and permanently marring children—either through chemical experimentation or the amputation of perfectly healthy organs—DCMC should seek to help young Texans by assisting them in accepting the truth about their bodies."

Other states have moved in the opposite direction, advancing gender transition procedures. In Washington state, Senate Bill 5599 was passed to "remove barriers to accessing temporary, licensed shelter accommodations for youth" and provide "protected health services." In Oregon, House Bill 2002 proposes insurance coverage for "any combination of gender-affirming treatment procedures."

The American Civil Liberties Union has also called moves by Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott to advance restrictions on gender-transitioning procedures a part of an "ongoing fight to erase transgender people from public life."

"We cannot allow kids to be indoctrinated by ‘transgender’ activists who care more about left-wing ideology than the long-term health of children," Paxton said.