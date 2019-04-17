Expand / Collapse search
Texas advances bill that would penalize doctors for not providing care to babies born after abortion try: report

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
There is no record from 2013-2016 of a baby being born alive after an abortion, Dallas News reported.  

The Texas House of Representatives has preliminarily approved a measure that says any doctor who does not care for an infant born alive after an abortion will be fined hundreds of thousands of dollars and possibly serve prison time in cases of gross negligence, a report said.

The “Born Alive” act passed 93 to 1 mostly along party lines, the Dallas Morning News reported and will now advance to the state Senate.

Democrat Harold Dutton cast a “no” vote while 50 other Democrats voted “present, not voting.”