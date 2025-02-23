Television star believes Trump’s policies will win in long run

Popular TV host Mike Rowe believes that President Donald Trump’s policies will be better for the country in the long run.

Asked by Fox News Digital how he feels about Trump’s first few weeks back in office, Rowe indicated that he is "happy" with what he has seen so far and optimistic about the future outlook.

"I’m a one-issue guy, I got a foundation, we’re trying to close the skills gap, he wants to bring manufacturing back, and I am all for it," Rowe said of Trump from the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday. "But right now we got 7.2 million men, able-bodied, who are not looking for work. They’re just sitting out of the workforce. And we’ve got giant shortages already in dozens of skilled trades, so I think part of what has to happen is a PR campaign to reinvigorate the trades as we bring back the manufacturing."

THE AGE OF RELYING ON CREDENTIALS IS NEARING AN END, MIKE ROWE SAYS

Rowe noted that he is willing to put his money where his mouth is to assist the effort and indicated he was available to help Trump with the issue as well.

"I got a million bucks I am giving away this month to microworks.org to help train the next generation of skilled workers. If I could be of use in any other capacity in that regard, I am at his disposal," Rowe said.

MIKE ROWE WARNS ABOUT STIGMA 'GUNK' AROUND TRADES THAT KEEPS KIDS FROM EXPLORING INDUSTRY

Touching on Trump’s tariff and trade policies, Rowe acknowledged the possibility of some short-term pain for American industries but argued the payoff would be worth it in the end.

"Yes, they will hurt short term. Is it worth it long term?" Rowe said. "Look, do you want to be dependent on China? Do you want to be reliant on other countries? These are really simple, fundamental questions. If the answer is we want to be more independent, there’s going to be some short-term pain."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it will be worth it to be less reliant on countries who hate us," Rowe added. "I think it will be worth it to be less dependent on countries that aren’t terribly concerned with what’s best for us. I am all for an equal playing field, and I am all for every kind of independence we can muster, whether it's energy independence, economic independence, workforce independence, all of it."