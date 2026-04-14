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Taxes

Tax extension filers beware: Payments are still due to the IRS by April 15

The IRS extension gives taxpayers until October to file paperwork but does not delay the obligation to pay what they owe

By Amanda Macias Fox News
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Tax extension myth busted: Why filing late could cost you more than you think Video

Tax extension myth busted: Why filing late could cost you more than you think

Chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Mark Steber explains filing an extension may give you more time to submit paperwork — but the IRS still expects your payment on time, and missing that deadline can trigger costly penalties and interest.

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Each year, roughly 20 million Americans file for tax extensions, but many may not realize that any taxes owed are still due to the IRS by April 15.

While an extension gives taxpayers until October to file, it does not delay their obligation to pay what they owe — and missing the deadline this week can trigger penalties and interest.

"The federal tax extension and most state extensions that piggyback on that simply give you six months to finalize your paperwork," Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, told Fox News Digital.

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Mature woman contemplating bills and tax papers at home

Tax season is here, don’t wait until the last minute. (iStock)

"It in no way extends the amount of time that you have to pay the tax that you owe. Those are due on April 15 by midnight," he said.

The IRS offers several ways for taxpayers to pay what they owe or set up payment plans, including short-term options and longer-term installment agreements. Missing the deadline altogether, however, can increase penalties and interest.

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1040 tax form on a table with a warning about fake refund issue messages

Fake "refund issue" messages trick taxpayers into entering Social Security numbers and bank details on fraudulent sites. (Michael Bocchieri/Getty Images)

Experts say taxpayers who can’t pay their full bill should still file and pay as much as they can by the deadline to limit added costs.

The agency can impose multiple penalties, including a failure-to-pay penalty and interest that compounds daily, which can cause balances to grow over time.

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A man walking into a building with Internal Revenue Service lettering on the facade

Identity theft and fraudulent tax filings remain top concerns for the Internal Revenue Service as criminals exploit confusion around credits and filing rules. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg)

Even taxpayers who can’t pay in full are generally better off filing on time or requesting an extension, as the penalty for failing to file is typically higher than the penalty for failing to pay.

"The worst thing you can do is ignore the deadline," Steber said. "Many people think they’ll deal with it later, but that can lead to multiple penalties and interest that quickly add up."

Amanda covers the intersection of business and politics for Fox News Digital.

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