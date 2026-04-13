The simple tax habit that could save you thousands over your lifetime

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It’s April 13, and if you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you’re not alone — but waiting until the last minute could be one of the most expensive financial habits you have.

The difference comes down to timing. Early filers tend to receive refunds weeks sooner and are less likely to rush into errors or miss out on credits. That extra time — and cash — can be used to pay off bills, build savings, or earn returns, creating small financial gains that add up significantly over the course of a lifetime.

"I would simply say your tax return is your single largest financial transaction each year and you'll be developing it for the next 30, 40, 50, and in some cases, 60 or more years," Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, told Fox News Digital.

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"It's probably a good idea to start to develop some best practices, one of which is not to wait to the last minute to start trying to do your tax return," he added.

Filing early won’t change how much you owe, but it can shape what you do with your money next. Getting a refund sooner gives taxpayers more time to pay down high-interest debt, build emergency savings or invest — moves that can compound over time.

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The IRS issues more than 100 million refunds each year, totaling over $400 billion, underscoring how significant that money can be — and how much timing matters for those who receive it.

It can be even more important for those who owe money to the IRS.

"If you're gonna owe, you should have found that out several months ago, so you can start allocating money aside and you won't run the risk of refund shock or disappointment or balance due trauma," Steber said.

Filing early can also help protect taxpayers from fraud. Once a return is submitted, it becomes much harder for identity thieves to file a fraudulent return in someone else’s name.

"You file early you get your money early, but more important than getting your refund early. You lock up your data, you lock up your personal information with the IRS and your state. That protects you from ID thieves, from refund thieves and a whole lot of other bad things that creep into the system," Steber added.

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Last-minute filers are also more likely to rush, increasing the chances of errors or missed deductions and credits — mistakes that can directly reduce a refund or increase what’s owed.

"Give some attention to your tax return each and every year. Can't really do it this year at the last hour, but some best practices will save you money, lower your stress and put more tax refund dollars in your pocket over time," Steber said.