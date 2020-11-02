Trump, Biden rely on Spanish-language TV ads to woo Latino voters

One day before the 2020 presidential election, both Democratic and Republican campaigns are pulling out all the stops to court Latino voters.

What finances the campaigns have at their disposal are being funneled into dozens of Spanish-language television advertisements, broadcast in crucial battlegrounds such as Florida and Arizona.

While Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign shows ads attacking President Trump's response to Hurricane Maria and the coronavirus pandemic, Trump's campaign ads compare the former vice president's more progressive platform to socialism in Latin America and claim he lacks vitality.

Both teams' efforts shed light on just how critical the Latino vote is to the race this year.

According to the Pew Research Center, for the first time ever, Latinos are expected to be the nation's largest racial or ethnic minority in a U.S. presidential election.

They will account for 13.3% of all eligible voters, and some Democrats are worried that Biden isn't doing enough to appeal to them.

A Sunday Wall Street Journal/NBC/Telemundo poll showed Trump would receive roughly the same amount of Latino support as he did four years ago, even as others found Biden leading the president.

According to Politico, the Trump camp has spent $3.1 million on Spanish-language TV ads in comparison with Biden's $4.2 million, but whether that spending has paid off at the polls has yet to be revealed.

Latino Decisions, which the Biden campaign hired this year, told The Arizona Republic that more than two-thirds of Latino voters surveyed nationwide relied on Spanish-language television for political news.

In a survey, half of the respondents said they trusted Spanish-language media more than English-language media, and turnout was higher in areas where candidates invested in those markets.

The president, for his part, has visited Florida and Arizona exponentially more times than his opponent, hosting "Latinos for Trump" rallies.

On a joint trip following the last presidential debate, however, Biden and running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris campaigned in Phoenix and Tempe before Biden headed to Las Vegas.

For the final week, the former vice president has spent almost triple the amount Trump has on Spanish-language television ads. Almost a third of Biden's total spending was for national Latino channels.