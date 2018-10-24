The FBI is investigating a suspicious package found early Wednesday by the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, New York, according to law enforcement officials.

The FBI was assisted by the Secret Service, New Castle Police Department and the Westchester County Police in their investigation into the suspicious package.

“The matter is currently under federal investigation,” a spokesman for the New Castle Police Department said in a statement to Fox News.

An explosive device was reportedly found by a technician who screens mail for the former president and former secretary of state, according to The New York Times.

On Monday, an explosive device also was found in the mailbox at the Bedford, New York, home of liberal billionaire George Soros.

The Times reported that the device found at the Clintons was similar to the one found at Soros’ home.

Chappaqua is approximately 20 minutes from Bedford. Both towns are approximately one hour outside of New York City.

Neither the U.S. Secret Service nor the FBI immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.