ABC News' Jon Karl tests positive for COVID-19 two days after interacting with President Biden at WHCD

VP Harris and the White House communications director both tested positive last week

By Paul Best | Fox News
Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday evening, two days after he accepted an award at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and briefly interacted with President Biden on stage.

ABC News' Jonathan Karl tested positive for COVID-19 two days after he spoke on stage at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and shook hands with President Joe Biden, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. 

Karl, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, could be seen briefly interacting with the president on Saturday night before accepting an award for his coverage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots

ABC News' Jonathan Karl spoke face-to-face with President Biden on stage at the WHCD two days before testing positive for COVID-19. 

ABC News' Jonathan Karl spoke face-to-face with President Biden on stage at the WHCD two days before testing positive for COVID-19.  (C-SPAN)

He tested negative and had no symptoms on Saturday afternoon before the dinner, the source said, but tested positive on Monday evening. 

Politico originally reported the news of Karl's positive test. 

VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Multiple people in Biden's inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, including White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Vice President Kamala Harris last week. 

Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, speaks during the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022. 

Jonathan Karl, chief Washington correspondent for ABC News, speaks during the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2022.  (REUTERS/Al Drago)

Comedian Trevor Noah, who hosted the 2,500-person event, joked that it was his "great honor to be speaking tonight at the nation’s most distinguished super-spreader event." 

"What are you doing here? You guys spent the last two years telling everyone the importance of wearing masks and avoiding large, indoor gatherings. Then the second someone offers you a free dinner, you all turn into Joe Rogan," Noah told the crowd. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News on Tuesday. 

Fox News's Patrick Ward contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 

