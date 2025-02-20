Susan Collins vows to oppose Trump FBI director nominee Kash Patel ahead of critical vote

Moderate GOP Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, revealed she won't back President Donald Trump's nominee to be director of the FBI, Kash Patel.

"The nomination of Kash Patel to serve as Director of the FBI comes to the Senate against the backdrop of recent personnel actions at the Department of Justice, including the resignations of several career federal prosecutors who felt they were being instructed to act in a manner inconsistent with their ethical obligations," she said in a Thursday statement released just before a key procedural vote.

"While I strongly support efforts to ensure all federal employees perform their responsibilities ethically and in accordance with the law, Mr. Patel’s recent political profile undermines his ability to serve in the apolitical role of Director of the FBI," she added.

Patel will have a final confirmation vote on Thursday afternoon.