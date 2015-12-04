Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics
Published
Last Update December 4, 2015

Surveillance and national security cast shadow on 2016 field

By Steve Doty, David M. Drucker, Byron York | Washington Examiner

The mass shooting in San Bernardino has not only furthered the discussion of national security but heightens the debate over the expired domestic surveillance program among the 2016 Republican field.

Chief political columnist Byron York and David Drucker consider how the diverging views of Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas could help or hurt them as the tragedy has thrust the issue into the national spotlight.

Each Friday, tune in for intelligent updates on politics, policy and the 2016 presidential race with Byron York and Michael Barone. Get smart and stay informed with Byron & Barone.

Read more on WashingtonExaminer.com