Surveillance and national security cast shadow on 2016 field

The mass shooting in San Bernardino has not only furthered the discussion of national security but heightens the debate over the expired domestic surveillance program among the 2016 Republican field.

Chief political columnist Byron York and David Drucker consider how the diverging views of Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas could help or hurt them as the tragedy has thrust the issue into the national spotlight.

