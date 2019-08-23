Expand / Collapse search
Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed three weeks of radiation therapy at a New York City hospital to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas, the court said Friday.

"The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," a Court spokesperson said in a statement. "... No further treatment is needed at this time."

