Ruth Bader Ginsburg treated for malignant tumor on pancreas, Supreme Court says
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has completed three weeks of radiation therapy at a New York City hospital to treat a malignant tumor on her pancreas, the court said Friday.
"The tumor was treated definitively and there is no evidence of disease elsewhere in the body," a Court spokesperson said in a statement. "... No further treatment is needed at this time."
