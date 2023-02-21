Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Supreme Court rejects appeal for man who was arrested for making fun of police on social media

The Onion backed the man's appeal after he spoofed Ohio police

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have "qualified immunity" and threw out the lawsuit.

BABYLON BEE URGES SUPREME COURT TO PROTECT PARODY, SAYS FIRST AMENDMENT POINTLESS IF YOU CAN'T MOCK GOVERNMENT

The sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal for a man who made fun of the police on social media.

The sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal for a man who made fun of the police on social media. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

"The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists," the site's lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. "This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment."

More from Politics