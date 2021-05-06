Supreme Court justice photo includes all three Trump picks for first time

The latest official photo of the Supreme Court's current nine justices has been released, showing all three of former President Donald Trump's picks for the first time.

More than five months after Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court released its official portrait showing the nine justices.

Seated in the front are Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, John Roberts, Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor. Standing behind them are Brett Kavanaugh, Elena Kagan, Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett.

Alita and Roberts were nominated by President George W. Bush and Thomas by President George H.W. Bush. Breyer was chosen by President Bill Clinton and Sotomayor and Kagan by President Barack Obama. Kavanaugh, Gorsuch and Barrett were Trump's three choices for the court.

The picture comes amid calls from the left to increase the number of justices. They claim that Trump should not have nominated a third justice to the court given that Ginsburg died just weeks before the 2020 presidential election.

Democrats also say Republicans stole a seat in 2016 by not confirming Merrick Garland, Obama's pick to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia. Garland now serves as President Joe Biden's attorney general.