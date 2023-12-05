Expand / Collapse search
US

Supreme Court dismisses case impacting accessibility information on hotel websites

The case questioned a woman's right to sue a Maine hotel for lacking website accessibility information

Associated Press
Published
The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a case surrounding a Maine hotel that could have made it harder for people with disabilities to learn in advance whether a hotel's accommodations meet their needs.

Hotels and other business interests had urged the justices to limit the ability of so-called testers to file lawsuits against hotels that fail to disclose accessibility information on their websites and through other reservation services.

SUPREME COURT TAKES UP CASE THAT COULD MAKE IT MORE DIFFICULT TO SUE HOTELS OVER LACK OF ACCESSIBILITY INFO

The information is required by a 2010 Justice Department rule. People who suffer discrimination can sue under the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act, signed into law in 1990.

Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on Nov. 15, 2023, in Washington. The Supreme Court on Dec. 5, dismissed a case surrounding a Maine hotel that could have made it harder for people with disabilities to learn in advance whether a hotel's accommodations meet their needs. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The justices did not issue a decision on the substance of the case. Instead, they dismissed the case and threw out a lower court ruling in favor of tester lawsuits. The outcome leaves the issue unresolved nationally.

Federal courts in some parts of the country allow such lawsuits. In others, those suits are barred.

SUPREME COURT RULES UNANIMOUSLY IN FAVOR OF DEAF STUDENTS WHO SUED SCHOOL FOR PROVIDING INADEQUATE EDUCATION

The case in front of the court involved whether Deborah Laufer, a woman with disabilities, has the right to sue a hotel in Maine that lacked the accessibility information on its website, despite having no plans to visit it.

In an effort to forestall an unfavorable ruling, Laufer withdrew her lawsuit against the hotel.

