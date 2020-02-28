Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Virginia race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Virginia.

Delegates at stake

There are 99 delegates at stake in Virginia's open primary. Of those, 65 will be divvied up proportionally according to the results in each congressional district, while the other 34 will be assigned based on the statewide total.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton beat Bernie Sanders 64 percent to 35 percent in 2016.

Who's spent the most time there?

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg had spent six days campaigning in Virginia as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

The Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders in the lead with 25 percent, several points ahead of Bloomberg and former Vice President Joe Biden. But fresh polling has not been conducted in the last week, which saw Biden decisively win the South Carolina primary.

Key endorsements

Biden secured one of the biggest possible endorsements in Virginia on the Friday before Super Tuesday when Sen. Tim Kaine backed his campaign. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe has also backed Biden's campaign.

Key issues

Gun control has been the most divisive issue in Virginia in recent months after Democrats took over the state legislature on promises of gun control. Gun rights supporters, however, have vehemently protested -- with over 100 counties and municipalities declaring that they would not enforce new gun laws coming out of Richmond.

Democrats, hoping for a president who will back up their gun control efforts, may place a premium on a candidate's gun control plans.