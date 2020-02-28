Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Utah race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Utah.

Delegates at stake

There are 29 delegates at stake in Utah's open primary. Of those, 19 delegates are proportionally distributed among candidates based on the results in individual congressional districts while the other 10 are allocated according to the statewide results.

2020 DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY RESULT

When do polls close?

Polls close at 8 p.m. MST, 10 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Bernie Sanders beat Hillary Clinton 79 percent to 20 percent in the 2016 Democratic caucus. Utah has since changed its nominating contest to a primary.

Who's spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg had spent two days campaigning in Utah as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

Utah is an extremely red state with very few high-profile Democratic politicians. Michael Bloomberg did, however, secure an endorsement from Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, the only Democrat who represents Utah in the federal government.

Key issues

A largely religious and conservative state that's less involved in issues like immigration, there is one hot-button issue that's likely to be on Utah voters' minds regardless of party -- public land use.

The federal government owns more than 60 percent of the state's land and how that land is used is very controversial not just in Utah but in the west in general.

The Salt Lake Tribune slammed Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, as a "hardliner" for opposing a public lands bill that passed the Senate last year.

"In the end, Utah’s claims for sovereignty are no match for America’s love of its scenery and the desire to keep it wild," the newspaper editorial said.