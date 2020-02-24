Super Tuesday cheat sheet: Alabama race at a glance

On Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the 2020 election cycle so far, Democrats in 14 states, American Samoa and abroad will cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election against President Trump. In just one day, 34 percent (1,357) of the pledged delegates for the Democratic National Convention will be assigned in what will likely be a make-or-break day for several presidential campaigns.

Here is a look at the state of the race in Alabama:

Delegates at stake

There are 52 delegates at stake in Alabama's open primary. Its delegates are allocated proportionally, with 34 delegates awarded based on performance in individual congressional districts and 18 awarded based on the vote for the entire state.

When do polls close?

Polls close at 7 p.m. CST, 8 p.m. EST.

Who won in 2016?

Hillary Clinton won the state 78 percent to 19 percent over Bernie Sanders.

Who's spent the most time there?

Mike Bloomberg and Bernie Sanders have each spent three days in Alabama as of Feb. 29.

Who's ahead in the polls?

Not enough data.

Key endorsements

Former Vice President Joe Biden wrapped up two of Alabama's most important national-level Democratic endorsements -- Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala. The pair gives Biden backing from an endangered senator who could be important if Democrats are to take the Senate in November and a prominent black lawmaker in a diverse state.

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg also earned a high-profile endorsement from a black Alabama lawmaker when state Senate Minority Leader Bobby Singleton backed his candidacy.

Key issues

A southern state with a large African-American population, racial equity issues are likely to be high on the priority list for Alabama voters. An AL.com story on Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin endorsing Biden mentioned that the former Delaware senator had overcome his work on a 1990s crime bill that has been panned as contributing to high incarceration rates for African-Americans.

“There is no such thing as a perfect candidate,” Woodfin told AL.com. “We have an imperfect political system with imperfect candidates. But in this historic diverse field of Democrats, who can make sure down-ballot candidates can win? Who can expand the map? Who do voters trust? And who do voters feel they have a relationship with?

"That’s Joe Biden.”